Latest Count Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Worldwide At 1000 GMT, April 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:07 PM

Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 1000 GMT, April 3

The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1000 GMT, April 3

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1000 GMT, April 3.

Country Confirmed Cases World 1,018,948 U.S. 245,573 Italy 115,242 Spain 112,065 Germany 84,794 France 59,929 Iran 50,468 Britain 34,173 Switzerland 18,827Turkey 18,135China 82,464

