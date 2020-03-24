Latest on Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic remains a big threat for health of people around the world and the global economy, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns that the consequences of the outbreak will cause a global recession in 2020 that will be as bad as 2008 financial crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic remains a big threat for health of people around the world and the global economy, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns that the consequences of the outbreak will cause a global recession in 2020 that will be as bad as 2008 financial crisis.

According to the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the global count of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 300,000. At the same time, people are not "prisoners to statistics," he said.

As of Monday, Germany registered 4,062 new cases, bringing the total to 22,672. North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria saw over 3,000 of these cases.

Italy's total case count surpassed 63,900, including 6,078 deaths and 7,423 recoveries. Angelo Borrelli, the head of the National Civil Protection Agency, said Monday. As of Sunday, there were 59,138 cases.

In France, more than 3,000 new cases were registered in 24 hours, bringing the total to 19,856, according to Health Minister Olivier Veran.

According to the WHO report, as of Sunday, the global total of the new cases was 26,069, with 22,752 of them registered in the European region.

Doctors are on the frontline of the battle against the virus, but they require protection, too. In France, five doctors died after getting infected with COVID-19.

The WHO chief reiterated the pressing need to protect health workers fighting the pandemic.

"Even if we do everything else right, if we don't prioritize protecting health workers, many people will die because the health worker who could have saved their life is sick," Tedros said.

Meanwhile, the Greek Health Ministry on Monday urged retired health workers and medical students to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned of impending global recession, adding that the recovery was expected in 2021.

So far, the pandemic has been hoovering up resources national governments and international organizations are coming up with plans to help the struggling economies. The World Bank expects to begin distributing funds from a $6 billion emergency package this week for nearly 50 countries to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, President of the World Bank Group David Malpass said Monday.

The United Nations will launch a global humanitarian appeal this week asking for $2 billion to respond to the crisis, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters.

The Federal Reserve said on Monday it will use all tools at its disposal, including buying as many bonds as needed, to support the US economy amid the coronavirus crisis.