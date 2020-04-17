Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of coronavirus cases registered globally reached 2,134,465, including 540,656 recoveries and 142,148 deaths, according to the statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 654,301. This includes 53,697 recoveries and 31,628 fatalities.

Risks are too high to continue preparations for the parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. The president asked Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, senior law enforcement officials and regional authorities to change the schedule of preparations and postpone all mass events planned for the celebration of the 75th anniversary.

The UK government has decided to extend lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus for another three weeks, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is currently standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid his recovery from COVID-19, said. The United Kingdom will not go straight back to business as usual once coronavirus epidemic scales back and the lockdown is eased, Health Secretary Matt Hancock noted.

European national governments are very careful in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but the first major initiatives are being taken to exit confinement with Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium thinking of following Denmark's example in resuming operation in some educational institutions in May.

Switzerland will start gradually lifting the COVID-19 restrictions on April 27,� the second stage will begin on May 11, President Simonetta Sommaruga said.

European countries should lift the coronavirus-linked restrictions gradually, while monitoring the effectiveness of these steps, WHO regional director Hans Henri P. Kluge said.

The Swedish authorities have extended the entry ban for people from countries outside the European Union until May 15 over the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said.

Seven Midwestern US states are organizing close cooperation in planning to reopen economies closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, their governors announced in a joint statement.

Restrictions at the US-Canada border will remain in place for weeks as the neighboring nations strive to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Nissan plants in North America will remain closed at least until mid-May due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, extending an earlier target date of May 6 for resuming operations.

Japan's state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic has been extended to the entire national territory for the period until May 6, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

The Federal Reserve is not done with its work in propping up the US economy from the debilitating effects of the coronavirus pandemic and plans to do more on top of its multi-trillion dollar programs aimed at financial and credit markets, New York Fed President John Williams said.

Saudi Arabia, which is currently holding the G20 presidency, has allocated $500 million to relevant international organizations in a bid to assist the international community in combating the coronavirus pandemic, G20 said.

Latin America may experience a lost decade that began in 2015 despite a possible economic recovery expected next year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that hundreds of thousands of children across the globe might become victims of the economic recession caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic this year.

The global COVID-19 emergency might lead to increased activity of terrorists and criminal groups in Africa while armies are distracted by efforts to tackle the pandemic, the AU peace and security commissioner told Sputnik.

The European Commission has updated its 2020 work program, reordering its priorities against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and postponing three Green Deal initiatives to 2021 as "less essential for delivery on the absolute key priorities."

The United Nations will ship medical equipment, including personal protective gear, to countries in need of assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic every month, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The Russian Finance Ministry will direct about 2 trillion rubles ($27 billion) from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) into the economy in 2020 if oil prices stay at $20 per barrel, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said. His ministry estimated the total fiscal support for citizens and businesses of all industries in the context of the coronavirus pandemic at 6.5 percent of the country's GDP, while total amount of budgetary measures to combat coronavirus and its consequences in Russia will be about 2.8 percent of GDP.

China will continue to support Russia in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, Chinese President Xi Jingping said during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Five IMF members � Japan, France, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom � provided $11.7 billion in emergency support to the poorest countries, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the EU's long-term budget should be revamped to serve as the "mothership" of post-coronavirus recovery. She also apologized on behalf of Europe for failing to help Italy with the coronavirus crisis.

The South Korean central bank has decided to lend a total of 10 trillion won ($8.1 billion) to the country's banks and other financial institutions to help prevent a possible funding crunch amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CURES, VACCINES, VENTILATORS, TESTS

Russia is ready to join the World Health Organization's clinical trials for the four most promising coronavirus treatments, the country's Heath Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

The Russian government ordered to use and distribute a non-registered Chinese drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of coronavirus infection.

The United Rocket and Space Corporation and medical equipment producer Axion, both part of Russia's state space agency Roscosmos, will make up to 1,500 ventilators a month, starting this summer.

The Israel Defense Forces said that they had managed to convert home-use breathing devices into ventilators for COVID-19 patients, and the first batch of 100 would go to the Sheba Medical Center, the largest medical facility in the country and the whole region.

US Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy said that they have started testing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine prototypes on animals. The secretary said the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research has now produced three vaccine types and the Army will eventually select one for clinical testing on humans.

Countries around the world should not wait for the COVID-19 vaccine before lifting coronavirus-fueled restrictions, Dr. Catherine Smallwood, WHO's senior emergencies officer for Europe, said.

Three Indian companies have received licenses for the production of antibody-based Rapid Test Kits (RTKs) for COVID-19.

Iran has started to manufacture its own devices that can remotely detect individuals tested positive for COVID-19 within five seconds, Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said, adding that no additional tests for patients are required.

The G7 leaders on Thursday called for a review and reform of the World Health Organization (WHO), which has been accused by the United States of mismanaging and covering up the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak at its initial stages, the White House said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday promised the World Health Organization's director to seek out additional financing after the United States cut off funding.

Germany will continue increasing financial support for the World Health Organization regardless of the US halt on funding, its foreign minister Heiko Maas said.

A version of events circulating in US media that COVID-19 allegedly leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan has no scientific evidence behind it, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said.