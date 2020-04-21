Latest on Coronavirus

Death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world neared 170,000, more than 2.46 million cases of infection were detected, more than 640,000 of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world neared 170,000, more than 2.46 million cases of infection were detected, more than 640,000 of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

According to the latest data of 21.00 GMT, the number of people infected globally is 2,463,357, of them 169,502 people died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 778,176. This includes 71,921 recoveries and 41,575 fatalities.

The gradual lifting of coronavirus-related quarantine measures began on Monday in 12 of the 16 federal states of Germany, according to a decision made following Chancellor Angela Merkel's meeting with regional heads.

However, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top priority at the present moment is to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus disease outbreak, and for that reason, it is unlikely that lockdown measures will be eased, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a curfew in 31 worst affected Turkish provinces, including the capital city of Ankara and the largest city of Istanbul, over the coronavirus epidemic from April 23 to April 26. Curfews over COVID-19 were already imposed twice before in 31 Turkish provinces from April 11-12 and April 18-19. The Turkish leader expects the country to return to normal life in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in late May.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been warning of grave consequences of the lockdown introduced as a coronavirus response measure by regional authorities, expressed hope that this week would be the last week of quarantine in the country.

Most of the people who called the psychological helpline in Lombardy, the Italian region most hit by the coronavirus, fear new reality more than the disease, and 16 percent of them show profound sadness and depression symptoms, the Order of Psychologists of Lombardy revealed.

The board of directors of the French Professional Football League has voted to resume the current season in June and complete it in July.

The Italian Footballers' Association wants to complete the game season, which was halted last month amid the coronavirus pandemic, the association's member, Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi, said.

People professing Islam should refrain from visiting mosques during the upcoming fasting month of Ramadan due to COVID-19 security provisions, the Fatwa Council of the United Arab Emirates said.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper extended a ban on movements of US military personnel until the end of June in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus by American service members, their families and civilian employees, the Defense Department said.

The European Commission said on Monday it had approved a 7 billion euros ($7.6 billion) worth of economic support package by the French government toward helping businesses hit by the coronavirus disease epidemic in France.

New York City authorities estimate $3.5 billion will be spent by the end of 2020 in the effort to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Estonia will donate 100,000 euros ($108,620) the World Health Organization (WHO) to help developing countries combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

Ministers and state secretaries in Austria's federal government will donate a month worth of salary to organizations involved in fighting the coronavirus disease epidemic, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler said.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on easing and speeding up duty free imports of medical goods to Russia from March 16 to September 30 as long as it is given to medical facilities free of charge.

Nearly 300 academics from across the world have signed a letter that welcomes efforts to create a decentralized privacy-friendly application tracking user contacts to show if they were in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

Russian military specialists currently in Italy to help the country curb the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have completed disinfecting retirement homes in the province of Bergamo and will soon begin work in the neighboring province of Brescia, the Russian consulate general in Milan said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) have called on countries to avoid impeding global trade in medicines and medical equipment.

The global competition to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a positive sign and the potential cure should be available to everyone when it is developed, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

The WHO has continually worked to ensure the fair distribution of vaccines across the world, and will do the same once a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 is created, Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said.

The WHO is aware of studies based on COVID-19 antibody samples, but needs to look into their methods and contents more closely, WHO expert Maria Van Kerkhove said.

The introduction of antibody tests to determine whether people have been exposed to COVID-19 in the past need to be used with caution because scientists have yet to determine how long someone with antibodies remains protected against re-infection, White House COVID-19 task force member Anthony Fauci said.

The Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry said that it had found that only 30 percent of blood samples were suitable for treating COVID-19 after analyzing samples of 200 people who had recovered from the coronavirus disease.

Swiss immunologists will be ready to start vaccinating people against COVID-19 domestically as early as August, Martin Bachmann, the head of the immunology chair at Bern University, said.

The WHO has placed orders for 30 million coronavirus tests over the next four months and will begin shipping them next week, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The UK government said that the second of the three planned mega labs - Lighthouse Lab - in northwest England's Cheshire county was now fully operational and ready to test thousands of COVID-19 patients' samples on daily basis.

About 150 million medical masks were delivered to Russia via various channels from China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday. Russian industry is increasing the production of medical equipment for combating the coronavirus and will produce 3.5 million medical masks per day, and later 7.5 million masks and more than 100,000 protective clothing units per day, he said.

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina presented on Monday a herbal remedy that he said showed encouraging results in fighting the coronavirus. The medicine is based on the studies of the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research and will be distributed in the community free of charge. It is derived from Artemisia annua and other local plants.

The WHO has not concealed any information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic from the United States as it has a longstanding relationship with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), its chief Tedros said. Last week, the administration of President Donald Trump halted its funding of WHO, accusing it of allegedly misinforming the world about COVID-19 at the behest of China.

The WHO's Ryan said the organization was grateful to US government officials for contributing to the UN agency's work since the onset of the coronavirus crisis.

The world may see increased tensions between the United States and China once the coronavirus crisis is over, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.