Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world surpassed 210,000, more than 3.02 million cases of infection were detected, and more than 887,000 of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21.00 GMT, the number of people infected globally is 3,029,452, of them 210,374 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 983,848. This includes 110,492 recoveries and 55,735 fatalities.

The United States federal government's plans to begin easing lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19 are gradual and are based on the opinions of scientific experts, executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said. Countries that lift lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak too soon risk a rebound in cases that would be crippling to the economies, Ryan noted.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would extend in many parts of the state the PAUSE order beyond May 15, directing residents to stay at home and shut down all so-called "non-essential" businesses amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A nationwide lockdown in India introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus has yielded positive results, however, the virus is still dangerous and people should be careful, the country's government said in a press release on Monday following a video conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the heads of government of India's states and union territories. The lockdown, initially introduced on March 25 across the country, was extended last week until May 3.

Top administrative court in the German state of Bavaria ruled that allowing small stores to reopen while keeping larger ones shut broke the equality principle of the constitution, after the federal government instructed the 16 states to reopen retail stores that are smaller than 800 square meters (8,600 square feet) as well as car and bike dealerships and bookstores irrespective of their size starting Monday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a three-day curfew would be introduced in 31 of the country's provinces starting May 1 over the coronavirus.

Divine services in churches of Moscow and the Moscow Region will continue to be held behind closed doors from April 29 until a special order, the Moscow Patriarchate said.

German citizens should understand that coronavirus-related travel restrictions are likely to be extended, Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has extended the ban on international passenger aircraft arrivals until May 31 in the light of the pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis may cost the European Union's economy up to 10 percent of its gross domestic product, the European Commission's Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said.

Nine EU countries in the Mediterranean region on Monday called for bloc-wide coordination in a bid to resuscitate the tourism industry after the pandemic brought it to a standstill.

The pandemic cut the income of a third of Americans either through permanent or temporary job loses or a reduction of hours of work, a fresh Gallup poll revealed.

President Donald Trump has pushed his advisers to accelerate the US withdrawal from Afghanistan because American troops are vulnerable to the coronavirus, NBC reported.

The expansion of various social payments, as well as deferrals on loans and mortgages, have become the most popular measures of support for the population in countries most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as of late April.

Nearly 62,000 Department of Defense military personnel and 44,000 National Guard troops are actively supporting coronavirus relief operations across the United States and its territories, the Department of Defense said.

Germany will allocate 300 million euros ($325 million) in coronavirus emergency aid funding to international organizations helping crisis-hit communities, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

Spain has withdrawn the request for NATO assistance in the fight against the coronavirus after passing the peak of the outbreak.

South Korea has set up a government task force to handle the growing number of requests from other countries to share its experience in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

On International Jazz Day, April 30, the international Koktebel Jazz Party festival will hold a charity online music marathon, dubbed Doctor Jazz Party, to support Russian medical workers who are on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has more than 100 COVID-19 candidate vaccines, with seven in human testing already, WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said.

The WHO hopes that its so-called Solidarity Trial of drugs against the COVID-19 will quickly help find the safest and most effective therapeutics for treating patients, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

BRICS foreign ministers will discuss at their upcoming talks ways to speed up joint vaccines production, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences has established the Competence Center for Combating Extremely Hazardous Infections, dubbed the Anti-Virus Center, to quickly respond to infectious threats, including COVID-19.

Russian virology research center Vektor plans to test coronavirus vaccines using mice sensitive to the virus and expects to get the first test results in June, consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

The Japanese government will shortly approve the use of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 following the conclusion of clinical trials, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) has issued an alert to the country's physicians warning of a spike in cases of a mysterious new inflammatory syndrome among children than may potentially be related to COVID-19. According to the memo, which was seen by the Health Service Journal, a spike in cases has been reported over the past three weeks, with children across the country requiring intensive care treatment.

Health authorities in the eastern province of Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan plan to test plasma treatment for patients with coronavirus infection, Duhok Province Director for Public Health Nezar Ismet Taib said in an interview with Sputnik.

US House Committee Chairman on Foreign Affairs Eliot Engel has launched an investigation into President Donald Trump's decision to withhold US funding to the WHO, a letter Engel sent to State Secretary Mike Pompeo revealed.

The European External Action Service (EEAS) denied on Monday that it had been forced by China to water down its recent report on COVID-19 disinformation, saying that the bloc is "not bowing to any pressure." On Friday, the EEAS published its special report on COVID-19 disinformation. On Saturday, Reuters reported, citing sources and diplomatic correspondence, that before the publication, Beijing had pressed the European Union into watering it down. As a result, some criticism toward Beijing was either rearranged in or removed from the final version, according to the news agency.