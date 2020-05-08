Latest on Coronavirus

The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world reached 268,000, more than 3.82 million cases of infection were detected, and more than 1.27 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world reached 268,000, more than 3.82 million cases of infection were detected, and more than 1.27 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21.00 GMT, the number of people infected globally is 3,825,028, of them 267,996 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,250,805. This includes 195,036 recoveries and 75,423 fatalities.

Protective masks and gloves will become obligatory on public transport in Moscow after some other restrictions linked to the coronavirus have been relaxed, the Russian capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said.

The United Kingdom's stringent lockdown measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be eased in the coming weeks despite existing anxiety regarding a possible "second spike" in deaths, and experts are calling for a gradual lifting of restrictions with "maximum gain and minimum risk."

A total of 400,000 businesses, including clothing stores, bookstores, hairdressers and flower salons will resume operations in France on May 11 as part of measures to gradually suspend the restrictions introduced over the COVID-19 pandemic, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

France will keep its borders closed even after relaxing quarantine measures on May 11 and until at least June 15, the country's interior minister, Christophe Castaner, said.

The government of the Netherlands may allow cinemas, restaurants, theaters and other institutions to open and work under certain social distancing measures starting from June 1 if the situation with COVID-19 remains under control.

Italy's government signed a protocol on Thursday allowing people to return Christian Mass congregations on May 18 after weeks of tension and negotiations with the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI), a statement from the Chigi Palace read.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he might start limiting entry to some parks to prevent them from overcrowding amid the outbreak.

Most Nissan factories in the United States will remain shutdown indefinitely amid the pandemic until a restart date can be guaranteed, the company said.

All manufacturing companies in Moscow must test at least 10 percent of the employees for the coronavirus by May 31, Deputy Mayor Vladimir Yefimov said. The city's manufacturing and construction companies can resume their work on May 12.

The Finnish authorities have decided to extend the border controls introduced in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus until June 14, the country's interior ministry said.

The Serbian army is beginning to cease the duties taken over during the state of emergency that was introduced due to the spread of the coronavirus and lifted by the authorities earlier this week, Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.

The Pakistani authorities will start gradually lifting the quarantine measures imposed to curb COVID-19 on Saturday.

Africa will face the most painful economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, as it is largely dependent on the richer countries, the economies of which will struggle from the global economic slowdown as well, Zimbabwean Ambassador to Russia Mike Sango told Sputnik, adding that it will prompt the continent's poverty rate to double, or even triple.

US job losses from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have reached around 33 million as another 3.17 million Americans filed for jobless claims last week, Labor Department data showed.

People across the European Union have reported very low levels of trust in the EU and in their national governments, coupled with high levels of loneliness and low levels of optimism about their future during the coronavirus pandemic, a survey by the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions (Eurofound) revealed.

The economic disruption caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic will cause the eurozone economy to contract by 5-12 percent in 2020, Vice-President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Luis de Guindos said.

EU retail trade fell by 10 percent in March from February after businesses across the bloc were forced to close as part of social distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the EU's statistical commission Eurostat said.

Air pollution in Spanish cities has decreased by an average of 58 percent amid the quarantine measures imposed in the country to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, Spanish environmentalists told Sputnik.

The annual Notting Hill Carnival in London has been canceled for the first time since 1966 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers said. The event was supposed to take place on August 30-31.

Over 40 percent of Russian nationals believe that the possibility of remote work for office employees should be preserved after the end of the COVID-19 lockdown, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed.

US President Donald Trump said that he had offered during a recent telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to send lung ventilators to Russia.

The United Nations continues to step up efforts to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Syria and has already established four laboratories for testing across the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

A second wave of the new coronavirus could hit Germany before fall if social distancing norms are not followed, the vice president of the Robert Koch Institute for disease control said.

Russian military specialists, who have finished their month-and-a-half mission to help Bergamo fight the COVID-19 pandemic, have left for Italian doctors intensive care and therapy units in a field hospital established by Russia in the city, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

An aircraft with 40 tonnes of medications aboard provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) amid the global coronavirus pandemic has landed in Yemen's Sanaa International Airport, a source in the airport told Sputnik.

The Norwegian Refugee Council launched a UN-coordinated campaign on Thursday to raise funds for frontline aid agencies helping refugees.

The Japanese government has approved the use of experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir for treating patients with the coronavirus infection, Japanese media reported. Remdesivir has been developed by the US biotech firm Gilead Sciences. It was initially intended for treating Ebola, which it proved unable to do, and was later used for treating patients during the SARS and MERS coronavirus outbreaks.

There exists a mechanism that will allow any future vaccine against the new coronavirus to be adjusted to counter mutations, the deputy chief of the German infectious control institute said.

Vaccines against COVID-19 will remain effective even if the novel strain of coronavirus that causes the disease mutates, Director General of the Russian biotechnology company Biocad Dmitry Morozov told Sputnik.

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have invested more than 500 million rubles ($6.7 million) in the joint production of Evotech Mirai Genomics (EMG) COVID-19 diagnostics systems, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

Apple announced it was granting a $10 million funding to COPAN Diagnostics, a manufacturer of sample collection kits critical for COVID-19 testing, which will allow the company to boost supplies of the kits for hospitals and other healthcare providers in the United States.

A leaked secret report has shown that the UK government was warned of its unpreparedness for a hypothetical pandemic back in 2016, but never actually addressed concerns outlined in it with care providers, The Guardian reported.

The novel coronavirus was probably released by accident in an act of incompetence from a biological laboratory near Wuhan in China, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

The coronavirus, not China, is the real enemy of the United States, and only international cooperation can defeat the ongoing pandemic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.