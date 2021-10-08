Latvia Introduces Vaccine Mandate for Public Sector Employees

Latvia is introducing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for all public sector employees, with plans to extend the measure to the private sector, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Latvia is introducing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for all public sector employees, with plans to extend the measure to the private sector, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said.

"Vaccination will be mandatory for the entire public sector. The requirements will be expanded to those employed in the private sector," Karins stated.

Teachers and schoolchildren are also obligated to wear masks in classrooms.

In addition to the vaccine mandate, the Latvian Crisis Management Council declared a three-month state of emergency to stem the morbidity level, which reached an all-time high this week.

According to the prime minister, the fight against the virus will see no end until the vaccination rate reaches 75%.

The council's decisions are to be approved by the government on Friday. In Latvia, 50% of residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.