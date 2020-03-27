UrduPoint.com
Lawmaker Demands For Protective Equipments To Doctors

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 04:14 PM

Lawmaker demands for protective equipments to doctors

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Arslan Taj Friday demanded of the Sindh government for the provision of protective medical equipments to doctors and paramedical staff of different hospitals here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Arslan Taj Friday demanded of the Sindh government for the provision of protective medical equipments to doctors and paramedical staff of different hospitals here on Friday.

He alleged that the doctors and paramedical staff in many hospitals of Karachi had not been provided with protective medical equipments, said a press release here.

He said that the doctors and paramedical staff were in the front line against the Coronavirus. He said that a number of medical staff members from Karachi contacted that they were not being provided with protective medical equipments.

He also paid tributes to the doctors and other medical staff for protecting andtreating the affectees of Coronavirus as a front line heroes.

