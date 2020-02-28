Lawmakers call for precautionary measures against Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):Lawmakers in the Senate on Friday asked the government to devise a comprehensive strategy for safety of people from the Coronavirus in the country.

Speaking in the House on the agenda moved by the opposition to discuss various confronting issues being faced by the country, Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan asked the government to take steps to prevent Coronavirus in the country.

He also asked the government to investigate elements involved in the crisis of wheat flour and sugar. He also demanded to share the report of the investigation team in the House in this regard.

Mushahid Ullah Khan alleged that the government has failed to take action the elements involved in the wheat flour and sugar crisis.

Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan condemned Indian government's atrocities and cruelty against Muslims and called upon the Muslim Ummah to take steps for their safety.

He said that opposition would support the government on any action against the India.

Senator Sirajul Haq said that uncertainty was prevailing among the people due to Coronavirus and asked the government to steps and devised the strategy for the safety of the people.

He also criticized the government over the crisis of the wheat flour and sugar and asked the government to share the names of people involved in the crime.

He alleged that people involved in the crisis are in the government ranks. He also strongly condemned India government brutality against the Muslims. He also asked the OIC to summon special meeting to discuss current situation in India against the Muslims. He asked all the Muslim countries to suspend relations with India.

Senator Faisal Javeed said that the government did not believe in the political victimization. He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan was political victimized by the PML-N government due taking of Panama paper case in the court.

He said that due to steps taken by the government, the country's economy was in stable conditions. He said that the fruits of the stable economy would reach to people soon.

He said that Kashmir cause had been effectively highlighted by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the issue of Kashmir had also been projected on the international media. He said that PM Imran Khan has also exposed the RRS face of the Modi government. He claimed that due to steps taken by the government, India was in isolation.

He also shared achievements, the government had attained on diplomatic fronts on Kashmir issue at international level.

Faisal Javed said that Prime Minister Khan had also fulfilled the promise for bringing back the international cricket in the country.

Taking part in the discussion Javed Abbasi said that government had failed to fulfill the promises made during the election campaign. He said that PML-N government has eliminated terrorism and load shedding in the country.

Senator Raza Rabbani said it was unfortunate that mask prices had been increased by the local traders. He asked the government take action the people involved in the price hike of the mask.

He also criticized the government over the foreign policy and said that Kashmir issue had not been effectively highlighted.

"We are ready to support the government over the Kashmir issue" he added.

Earlier, speaking in the house, leader of the opposition in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq said that the government should also be tabled all the ordinances in the Senate. He said that there should detailed discussion of all the ordinances promulgated by the government.

He said that no one secure was secure in Indian Occupied Kashmir and scored of innocent Kashmiris people were arrested in the held valley.

He said dozen of muslims were also killed in India.

Regarding inflation, Raja Zafarul Haq said the inflation has overburden the common people adding that utility stories could not provide relief to the masses.

Sherry Rehman of PPPP said that detailed discussion should be carried out on Coronavirus in the House. She also called for specified whole one day for discussion on Kashmir issue.

Later the House was adjourned to meet again on Monday at 3:00 pm.