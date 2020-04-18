UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leaders Warn Africa Short Of Funds To Fight Pandemic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 11:44 AM

Leaders warn Africa short of funds to fight pandemic

International financial institutions and African leaders warned on Friday the continent needs tens of billions of dollars in additional money to fight the coronavirus pandemic despite debt freezes and massive pledges of support

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ):International financial institutions and African leaders warned on Friday the continent needs tens of billions of dollars in additional money to fight the coronavirus pandemic despite debt freezes and massive pledges of support.

In a joint statement, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund said they had each contributed to the $57 billion mobilized by official creditors to support healthcare and economic recovery on the world's poorest continent, while $13 billion came from private funds.

"This is an important start, but the continent needs an estimated $114 billion in 2020 in its fight against COVID-19, leaving a financing gap of around $44 billion," the statement said.

The Washington-based institutions finished up their spring meetings this week, rolling out a slate of financing programs directed at combating the pandemic, which World Bank President David Malpass said could undo development in poor countries.

Africa is seen as particularly vulnerable to the disaster, which the IMF has dubbed "The Great Lockdown" as it warns of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression.

Experts fear the continent's notoriously weak health systems may not be able to stop the spread of COVID-19 while the combined effects of a slump in demand for minerals and tourism together with lockdowns to stem the contagion could wallop economies.

"This pandemic has already had a devastating impact on Africa and its effects will deepen as the rate of infection rises," South African president and African Union chairman Cyril Ramaphosa said in the statement.

"It is a setback for the progress we have made to eradicate poverty, inequality and underdevelopment."

Related Topics

Africa IMF World World Bank Poor David Progress Money May 2020 From Billion Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB donates in excess of PKR10million in PM’s re ..

12 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 April 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Global virus deaths pass 150,000 as Trump says Chi ..

1 minute ago

World Bank, IMF Stand With Africa to Cover $44Bln ..

1 minute ago

Latest on Coronavirus

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.