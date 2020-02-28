Leading scientists from 21 countries to discuss strategy to fight Corona virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Around 50 top scientists from 21 countries will discuss strategies to fight the Corona Virus during the 23rd meeting of the Coordinating Council of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) being held in Karachi from March 02-04 in conjunction with the Conference on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development.

According to an official of COMSATS, the events are being hosted by one of the Centres of Excellence of COMSATS in Pakistan, the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS).

The Coordinating Council comprises the Heads of COMSATS' 22 International Science and Technology Centres of Excellence, which serves as the technical resource base for the organization's projects and programmes in the Member States.

The annual meeting of the Coordinating Council will review the activities of COMSATS' Network; follow up on the decisions and recommendations made in the last meetings and outline the future course of action for COMSATS' international programmes and activities.

The meeting, being chaired by Prof Dr Ashraf Shaalan, Former President of National Research Centre (NRC), Egypt, is expected to have representation from 16 Network Members of COMSATS belonging to Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Turkey, while two Centers from China will participate virtually due to the current travel restrictions.

The meeting will also have participation from COMSATS' international partner organizations including UNESCO, while the representatives of a Turkish technology company, Canovate, would be displaying their stall.

The meeting is due to deliberate upon a 15 point agenda which is expected to result in the initiation of collaborative Research and Development projects and training programmes to be carried out by the Centres of Excellence, having emphasis on the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

COMSATS' newly beget membership of the Alliance of International Science Organizations (ANSO) and collaborations with other international agencies would also be discussed, the official informed.

The representatives of the Centres of Excellence would make detailed presentations highlighting their ongoing contributions towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals and socioeconomic development of the COMSATS Member States, as well as future plans in connection with achieving the objectives of COMSATS Network.

Two Centres, the Sephluh Nopember Institute of Technology (ITS), Indonesia, and the University of The Gambia (UTG), The Gambia, will also present their cases for inclusion in the COMSATS Network.

The Conference sessions of the event will include lectures by Prof Dr M Nawaz Sharif, Former Vice President for Academic Affairs (Provost) of the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Bangkok, Thailand; Prof Dr Anders Vahlne, Emeritus Professor in Clinical Virology, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden; and Mr. Bradley Emerson, Executive Director/CEO, business Athletes, Sri Lanka.

The intellectual activity generated by these conference sessions pertaining to innovation and technology-management will further enhance the impact of the international collaboration platform that the Council would provide for the participating delegates, the official added.

In a tweet , Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said scientists from different countries would come together in Karachi to strategies war against Corona virus.

Fawad Chaudhry informed that the strategy meeting would be held in Karachi on March 2. Corona Virus is a great challenge for humanity which should be tackled through international cooperation.