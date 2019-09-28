Leaves of Rawalpindi Medical University, allied hospitals staff canceled due to dengue outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :In view of dengue outbreak in Rawalpindi , the leaves of staff in all three Allied Hospitals including Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) have been canceled till November 30.

According to a handout from Vice Chancellor of RMU, the leaves of faculty members, doctors, nurses, clerical and paramedical staff of Rawalpindi Medical University and all three Allied Hospitals have been canceled and the staff have been ordered to attend their duties as usual in view of the rising number of patients suffering from dengue fever.

According to the order, no staff member will avail leave except in emergency reasons after permission from the competent authority.