Lebanon records first novel coronavirus death: health ministry

A Lebanese man died Tuesday from the novel coronavirus, a health ministry source said, marking the country's first recorded death from an epidemic that has infected 41 people nationwide

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :A Lebanese man died Tuesday from the novel coronavirus, a health ministry source said, marking the country's first recorded death from an epidemic that has infected 41 people nationwide.

The 56-year-old was receiving treatment in a state-run Beirut hospital, the ministry source told AFP, adding that he had recently returned from Egypt, where the virus has also spread.