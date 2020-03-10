Lebanon Records First Novel Coronavirus Death: Health Ministry
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:04 PM
A Lebanese man died Tuesday from the novel coronavirus, a health ministry source said, marking the country's first recorded death from an epidemic that has infected 41 people nationwide
The 56-year-old was receiving treatment in a state-run Beirut hospital, the ministry source told AFP, adding that he had recently returned from Egypt, where the virus has also spread.