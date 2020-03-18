Lebanon reports 13 new cases of COVID-19, 133 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lebanese Health Ministry announced Wednesday the number of COVID-19 cases reached 133 in Lebanon after detecting 13 new cases, LBCI local tv Channel reported.

It also announced one additional death case caused by the virus with three previous death cases registered since the outbreak of the virus.

The Health Ministry said it is following up on all people who are suspected to be infected with the virus and those who arrived from outside the country.

On March 17, Lebanon has announced the creation of a fund to receive donations of Lebanese and non-Lebanese aimed at assisting the country to fight against COVID-19.