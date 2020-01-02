UrduPoint.com
Left Over 5,921 Kids To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:04 PM

4Polio teams have been directed to administer anti-polio drops to left over 5,921 kids of under five years of age, who could not get doze during the recently concluded National Immunization Day (NID) campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :4Polio teams have been directed to administer anti-polio drops to left over 5,921 kids of under five years of age, who could not get doze during the recently concluded National Immunization Day (NID) campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-ul- Zaman Qaisrani, while presiding over a meeting to review performance of polio campaign here on Thursday, said that polio decease was one of the big challenge for the government. He asked teams to submit written report to deputy commissioner office after completion of the task.

During the meeting, the ADCG was informed that more than nine lakh kids had been administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Munawar Abbas, Dr Masood, Dr Farooq and other officers were also present.

