Legislation to be made for provide free treatment to breast cancer patients: Minister for Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Hasham Inamullah Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Hasham Inamullah Khan Tuesday said that government was making tangible efforts to provide best possible treatment facilities to breast cancer patients and very soon legislation would be made for in time diagnosis and free treatment to women patients across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Hasham Inamullah Khan Tuesday said that government was making tangible efforts to provide best possible treatment facilities to breast cancer patients and very soon legislation would be made for in time diagnosis and free treatment to women patients across the province.

Talking at a function held to create awareness regarding breast and womb cancers here, the Minister said a whole floor of Institute of Hepatology would be reserved for breast cancer patients where free of cost treatment would be provided. He said women were the integral part of our society and it was our duty to save them from such fatal diseases.

We have to provide best possible treatment facilities to women because 90,000 women were diagnosed with these fatal diseases among which around 40000 lose their lives annually.

The Health Department, he said would continue supporting every effort for elimination of these diseases because ailment of a single woman effects the entire family.

He appreciated the steps taken by Green Star Marketing in curbing the breast cancer and said all we have to jointly make efforts for elimination of breast cancer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The role of every person towards this end is of prime importance, he said.

The function was also attended by Senator Dr Meher Taj Roghani, Secretary Health Engineer Yahya Akhunzada, officials from Health Department, doctors and social persons.