Legislator writes letter to CM, Mayor for fumigation in view of Coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Raja Azhar Khan, Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Sindh on Wednesday wrote letters to Sindh Chief Minister Mayor Karachi and Deputy Commissioner Korangi for spray in District Korangi in view of Coronavirus.

He demanded from the provincial government, city government and the district Korangi administration for the fumigation in areas of his constituency, according to a statement here.

In his letter, he had said that there was a fear like situation in the district.

Adding that the spray against the Coronavirus could not be ignored.

It was the need of the hour to spray in different areas of the district on dailybasis, he said.

He also urged them to make concerted efforts to contain the Coronavirus.