LGH arranges dengue awareness seminar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Post-Graduate Medical Institute & Amiruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said on Tuesday that in order to prevent the spread of dengue, people must fulfill their responsibilities and eliminate the 'hotspots' that breed mosquitoes in and around their houses.

Addressing a dengue awareness seminar, organised by the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to raise public awareness, he said that due to non-implementation of the precautionary measures issued by the government, the disease spreads every year on a large scale.

The principal said all medical and diagnostic facilities were available free of cost for dengue patients at LGH.

He said thousands of dengue surveillance teams had been sent to the field for door-to-door monitoring and creating awareness about the disease and prevention from it.

Principal PGMI praised the efforts of Prof Dr Tahir Siddique, head of Medical Unit 3 of the General Hospital and his team for holding such a useful seminar.

Prof Dr Tahir Siddique and Dr M Maqsood delivered lectures on the symptoms, precautions, complications and prevention of dengue fever. LGH MS General Hospital Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Jaffar Hussain, Dr Abdul Aziz, and a large number of doctors and nurses attended the seminar.