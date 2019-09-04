Liaquat University Hospital declares emergency, leaves during Aashura days cancelled

The Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Mubeen Ahmed Memon Wednesday declared emergency in both the hospitals of Hyderabad and Jamshoro during Muharram-ul-Haram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :

Dr.

Mubeen Ahmed Memon cancelled leaves of all doctors, para medical and nursing staff, directing all the doctors, nurses and para medical staff to remain on their duties till Muharram 11 for facilitation of the mourners.

The MS informed that all required medicines and surgical equipments had been made available to deal with any situation during Muharram.

Dr. Memon along with Director (Admin) Abdul Sattar Jatoi also paid visit to different wards of the hospital and met with the duty doctors as well as para medical staff.