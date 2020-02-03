UrduPoint.com
Liaquat University Hospital MS For Setting Up Isolation Ward For Corona Virus Patients

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:54 PM

The newly appointed Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro has asked the management to set up an isolation ward for Corona Virus patients with availability of all required facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The newly appointed Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro has asked the management to set up an isolation ward for Corona Virus patients with availability of all required facilities.

He said that though no case of Corona Virus has been reported so far in the hospital however, the management should take precautionary measures and set up the isolation ward in order to meet the challenges if occurred.

He issued such directives while holding meeting with hospital management and senior doctors after taking over the charge of the Medical Superintendent here on Monday.

He also directed the nurses to wear cap and masks during their duty so that they could be protected from any kind of virus while treating the patients.

He claimed that the provincial government fully committed to provide maximum health facilities to the people of Sindh and now it is responsibility of doctors, paramedical and nursing staff to discharge their responsibility with dedication and devotion, No negligence in this regard will be tolerated at any cost, he maintained.

Among others, Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Assistant Medical Superintendents Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho and Dr. Muhammad Shahid Junejo, Dr. Mujeeb Kalhoro and Dr. Naim Memon also present in the meeting.

