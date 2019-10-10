UrduPoint.com
Liaquat University Of Medical And Health Sciences Observes World Mental Health Day

Thu 10th October 2019

Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences observes World Mental Health Day

The Chairman Sindh Mental Health Authority Senator Dr. Karim Khawaja has said the suicide is preventable and can therefore be avoided by providing effective mental health services to the patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Chairman Sindh Mental Health Authority Senator Dr. Karim Khawaja has said the suicide is preventable and can therefore be avoided by providing effective mental health services to the patients.

The people who suffer from mental illness lack access to mental health services, sometimes because there are no services in their community and sometimes because they ignore their condition for a long time to be seen by a psychiatrist, he observed while addressing a seminar on "Promotion of mental health and prevention of suidice", organized by the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro on Thursday in connection with the World Mental Health Day.

He said the object of "Suicide Prevention" as the theme of World Mental Health Day 2019 is to attract the attention of governments so that the issue might be given priority in public health agendas around the world.

He informed that suicidal behavior has existed throughout human history, but due to several multifaceted factors, it has increased gradually in all parts of the world and, in the past few decades, has reached alarming statistical levels. "We need everyone's help, which is why we hope cooperation, not only from the community but also from organizations made up of mental health operators so that we can share our experience of and knowledge about an issue as important and painful as suicide with each other", he added.

Professor of Psychiatry LUMHS Dr. Moin Ahmad Ansari said that suicide was a global public health problem that deserves the attention of all the performers in the field of mental health, including scientific and professional organizations, organizations for mental health users and their families and universities.

He said, it deserves particular attention from national health authorities, since it is their responsibility to craft policies and directives aimed at establishing strategies to prevent suicide and promote the public's mental health adding that the role of both print and audiovisual communication media and of social media is no less important, since their participation can have positive as well as negative effects, depending on how they address this subject.

He said that there were numerous complex factors that contribute to a suicide, but what is most important is that all of our actions must be geared toward prevention. Consequently, it is important that interdisciplinary action be taken by all of the professionals involved.

Earlier Prof. Jameel Ahmad delivered a presentation on the "Prevention of Suicide" which followed by question and answer session.

