Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences organizes workshop on head and neck oncology with live surgery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Institute of Dentistry Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Friday organized another pre conference Workshop on Head and Neck Oncology with live surgery.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani who was the chief guest said that head and neck oncology encompasses all aspects of clinical practice, basic and translational research on the etiology, pathophysiology, diagnosis, assessment, management, follow-up and prognosis of patients with head and neck tumors.

He informed that head and neck cancers were twice as common in men. Alcohol and tobacco use are the two most common causes of head and neck cancers, especially cancers of the oral cavity, he added.

The Chairman Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery LUMHS Prof. Dr. Syed Ghazanfar Hassan Taqvi said the department offers the most advanced diagnostic and treatment techniques available for head and neck cancer.

These types of cancer are often curable with an early and accurate diagnosis, he maintained and elaborated " once we have an accurate diagnosis, we establish a personalized plan of care with all of the latest treatment options at our fingertips, including access to specialized clinical trials".

He informed that treatments and follow-up focus not only on keeping patients free of cancer, but also on restoring or preserving vital functions such as breathing, speaking, and swallowing.

"We also address cosmetic concerns such as appearance, facial symmetry, and contour", he informed and added, it is important for every patient to move on from his or her cancer experience with the best quality of life possible.

After workshop, Prof. Muhammad Israr, consultant Maxillofacial Surgeon, Shifa International Hospital Islamabad and Dr. Aqil Shah, Consultant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Patel Hospital Karachi performed a live head and neck surgery for the learning of the participants.