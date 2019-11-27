Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences organizes physiotherapy conference

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Prof. Bikha Ram Devarajani has said that the profession of physiotherapy helps millions of people every year to prevent and manage the effects of non-communicable diseases along with the effects of inactive lifestyles, aging, illness, accidents,stresses and strains of life

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Prof. Bikha Ram Devarajani has said that the profession of physiotherapy helps millions of people every year to prevent and manage the effects of non-communicable diseases along with the effects of inactive lifestyles, aging, illness, accidents,stresses and strains of life.

He expressed these remarks while addressing Physiotherapy Conference organized by the Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences here on Wednesday.

He said that physiotherapists have expertise in developing and maintaining people's ability to move and function throughout their lives. The movement and exercise were fundamental to leading a healthy and happy life, he said and informed that according to World Health Organization "inactivity is one of the leading preventable causes of death worldwide, and has made physical activity a public health priority".

Evidence shows that people who stay active were more likely to keep working, engaging in society and enjoying life, the physiotherapists have a vital role in helping them do so at every stage of life, he observed and said that with an advanced understanding of how the body moves and what keeps it from moving well, they promote wellness,mobility and independence.

They treat and prevent many problems caused by pain, illness, disability and disease, sport and work related injuries, ageing and inactivity, he added.

Among others, Dr. Asfar Jan from Khyber Medical University Peshawar, Dr. Riaz Baig from Jinnah Hospital Karachi, Dr. Muhammad Khan from Jinnah Sindh University Karachi and Prof. Abbas Memon from LUMHS also shared ideas, approaches, and advances in the treatment and prevention of many problems caused by pain, illness, disability and disease, sport & work related injuries, aging and long period of inactivity.

The Conference was arranged under joint supervision of Dr. Asif Gulzar Shaikh Director Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences LUMHS and Dr. Sajjan Khan Halepoto Director Student Affairs LUMHS.