Libraries use 3D to print protective visors in Lithuania

Vilnius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Public libraries in Lithuania are using 3D printers to produce protective visors for doctors and other medical personnel caring for the country's exploding number of coronavirus infections.

"Fifty-four libraries across the country joined the campaign this week. They provide nearby hospitals with the visors," project coordinator Donatas Kubilius from the Lithuanian national library told AFP on Friday.

The libraries, which are closed to visitors during the lockdown, plan to print 1,500 visors at the first stage of the campaign, he added.

Similar initiatives by university labs, engineering companies and private citizens have popped up elsewhere in Europe, notably in Bosnia, the Czech Republic, Italy, Poland and Spain.

Lithuania, a Baltic EU nation of 2.8 million people, has registered four deaths from COVID-19, with the total number of confirmed cases at 345 on Friday morning.