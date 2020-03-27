UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libraries Use 3D To Print Protective Visors In Lithuania

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Libraries use 3D to print protective visors in Lithuania

Public libraries in Lithuania are using 3D printers to produce protective visors for doctors and other medical personnel caring for the country's exploding number of coronavirus infections

Vilnius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Public libraries in Lithuania are using 3D printers to produce protective visors for doctors and other medical personnel caring for the country's exploding number of coronavirus infections.

"Fifty-four libraries across the country joined the campaign this week. They provide nearby hospitals with the visors," project coordinator Donatas Kubilius from the Lithuanian national library told AFP on Friday.

The libraries, which are closed to visitors during the lockdown, plan to print 1,500 visors at the first stage of the campaign, he added.

Similar initiatives by university labs, engineering companies and private citizens have popped up elsewhere in Europe, notably in Bosnia, the Czech Republic, Italy, Poland and Spain.

Lithuania, a Baltic EU nation of 2.8 million people, has registered four deaths from COVID-19, with the total number of confirmed cases at 345 on Friday morning.

Related Topics

Europe Spain Italy Poland Czech Republic Lithuania From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1500 daily wagers to get special guzara allowance

3 minutes ago

Administration take all-out measures to safeguard ..

3 minutes ago

Iran reports 144 new coronavirus deaths, raising t ..

3 minutes ago

Mishustin Calls for Implementation of Moscow's Ant ..

3 minutes ago

Iran Registers Almost 3,000 New Coronavirus Cases ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh- Balochistan border seals

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.