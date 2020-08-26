UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya Records Highest Daily Cases From Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:25 PM

Libya records highest daily cases from coronavirus

Libya's National Center for Disease Control on Wednesday announced it had found 553 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily infection rate so far

TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Libya's National Center for Disease Control on Wednesday announced it had found 553 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily infection rate so far.

In a statement, the center said it also recorded seven deaths and 40 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total count of cases in the North African country reached 11,834, including 210 deaths and 1,152 recoveries.

Since originating in China last December, COVID-19 has claimed nearly 820,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 23.9 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 15.59 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

China December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Economic activities, inflation increasing side by ..

1 hour ago

1st Int'l virtual conference on Pakistan’s hydro ..

1 hour ago

OIC and Côte d'Ivoire Discuss Enhancing Cooperati ..

1 hour ago

OIC Welcomes the Certification of Eradication of W ..

1 hour ago

DHA launches new medical fitness and occupational ..

1 hour ago

LCCI concern over shifting of FBR taxpayer units

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.