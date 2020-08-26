Libya records highest daily cases from coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Libya's National Center for Disease Control on Wednesday announced it had found 553 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily infection rate so far.

In a statement, the center said it also recorded seven deaths and 40 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total count of cases in the North African country reached 11,834, including 210 deaths and 1,152 recoveries.

Since originating in China last December, COVID-19 has claimed nearly 820,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 23.9 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 15.59 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.