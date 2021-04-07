Life Expectancy Decreased in EU Member States Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Statistics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) A survey released on Wednesday by Eurostat, the European Union's office for statistics, showed that life expectancy in some EU member states has significantly decreased amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the study, official statistics showed that life expectancy at birth was increasing in many EU member states by more than two years per decade since the 1960s.

But latest findings suggest that life expectancy declined.

"In 2020, life expectancy at birth fell in most of the EU Member States. Largest decrease: Spain (-1.6 years compared with 2019), Bulgaria (-1.5), Lithuania, Poland, Romania (all -1.4)," Eurostat said on Twitter.

Least affected countries include Cyprus and Latvia were the statistics stayed the same. Denmark and Finland saw a rise by 0.1 years and Norway by 0.3.