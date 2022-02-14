Lifting of COVID-19 Restrictions in Germany Planned Until March 20 - Reports

The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Germany is planned until March 20, the media reported on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Germany is planned until March 20, the media reported on Monday.

According to the German outlet Bild, citing a draft document that will be considered on Wednesday at a meeting of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with regional representatives, by the Calendar beginning of spring on March 20, 2022, extensive restrictions on social, cultural and economic life should be gradually lifted.