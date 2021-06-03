UrduPoint.com
Lithuania Vaccinates Minsk-based EU Diplomats

Thu 03rd June 2021

Lithuania has vaccinated dozens of EU diplomats working in neighbouring Belarus, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told AFP on Thursday

Vilnius (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Lithuania has vaccinated dozens of EU diplomats working in neighbouring Belarus, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told AFP on Thursday.

"The reality is that diplomats working in Minsk do not have access to EU-registered vaccines. There are no such ones in Belarus," he said.

"We are closest to Minsk, so it is natural that we were a country that offered help to the diplomats residing there," he added.

A total of 60 diplomats have received the Janssen vaccine in Lithuania -- one of the four vaccines authorised for use by the European Medicines Agency.

Belarus only distributes the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine, which it also produces.

The Belarusian regime is increasingly isolated internationally following a violent crackdown on opposition protests after an election last year.

Last month, it forced an Athens to Vilnius Ryanair flight to divert and land in Minsk and arrested two passengers, dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega.

