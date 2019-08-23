Local administration vow to ensure maximum vaccination during anti polio drive

The district administration and health department in Bajaur tribal district vowed to make the anti-polio drive starting from Saturday successful and effective by taking all out efforts to ensure vaccination of maximum children in the campaign

PESHAWAR ,UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The district administration and health department in Bajaur tribal district vowed to make the anti-polio drive starting from Saturday successful and effective by taking all out efforts to ensure vaccination of maximum children in the campaign.

The pledge was made by the senior officials of district administration and health department while speaking in a meeting held here with Deputy Commissioner Usman Mehsud in the chair on Friday.

It was the fourth such meeting over the last five days where the participants were told that extraordinary arrangements were made for the drive and the campaign would be the most effective and result oriented then previous ones.

They were told that all the negative perceptions about the polio vaccine were countered effectively by conducting awareness sessions..

Speaking on the occasion, Mehsud said that polio had become a serious challenge for the government after detection of several new cases in the province.

He said the government was committed to get rid the country of polio disease as soon passable and efforts have been speedup for the purpose.

He told that no doubt that the government was making all out efforts and resources to defeat the polio disease in the country, however, he, said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to play his role in fight against polio disease.

He said that although no new polio case was registered in Bajaur during the last several months, yet it did not mean that the disease was eradicated forever. He directed the health officials to make result-oriented efforts and make the drive a success.

It was decided in the meeting that strict action would be taken against those people, who tried to sabotage the anti-polio drive or refuse to administer vaccine to their children.