Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention drive 2nd phase from today

The second phase of the Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention (LHEAP) drive would be commenced in four Union Councils(UCs) of Rawalpindi City from August 1 (Tuesday)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The second phase of the Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention (LHEAP) drive would be commenced in four Union Councils(UCs) of Rawalpindi City from August 1 (Tuesday).

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed said that during the 2nd phase, as many as 100,000 residents of Union Councils-10,11,14 and 15 would be screened for HCV and HBV.

He informed that under the LHEAP Programme free-of-cost diagnosis, vaccination and treatment would be provided to the patients while 30 health teams would visit door to door to detect and vaccinate the maximum number against the deadly disease.

"80 dispensers and vaccinators have also been recruited to make the campaign successful," he added.

During the 1st phase of the pilot project launched in one Union Council-10, Khayban-e-Sirsyed of the city on July 10, around 10,166 people had been screened for hepatitis B and C out of which 139 were found positive for HCV and 61 HBV, he added.