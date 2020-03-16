UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa Suspends All Cultural Activates Amid Coronavirus Situation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:34 PM

With an unfortunate developing situation on Corona virus,The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has suspended all the cultural activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :With an unfortunate developing situation on Corona virus,The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has suspended all the cultural activities.

Lok Virsa has announced on Monday that all the activities and public gatherings at Lok Virsa will be suspended with immediately.

This suspension also includes the upcoming weekly events that were going to start from Thursday.

It has also mentioned that in the wake of impending Corona virus alert, both the Museums� administered by Lok Virsa namely Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument will remain closed with immediate effect till further orders.

