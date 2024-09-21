London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

(@Abdulla99267510)

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2024) A major hospital in the city is set to utilize drones for the transport of patients' blood samples to streamline analysis and mitigate traffic delays.

According to reports from foreign news agencies, the hospital officials believe that this method would significantly reduce delivery times compared to traditional road transport.

The medical team at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust has initiated a pilot program to facilitate the drone delivery of blood samples between hospitals.

Officials noted that transferring samples by van or motorcycle between Guy's Hospital and the laboratory at St Thomas' could take more than 30 minutes, whereas drones could complete the journey in under two minutes.

In addition to efficiency, the use of drones is anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the environment.

This new six-month initiative, to be conducted under the oversight of the Civil Aviation Authority, will focus on transporting blood samples for surgical patients who are at greater risk for bleeding complications.

The pilot program, developed in partnership with healthcare logistics firm Apian and drone delivery service Wing, is slated to begin in 2024.