London Hospitals Facing 'tsunami' Of Virus Patients: NHS Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 03:48 PM

London hospitals facing 'tsunami' of virus patients: NHS official

Hospitals in the British capital are being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, the head of an organisation representing bosses in the state-run National Health Service said on Thursday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Hospitals in the British capital are being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, the head of an organisation representing bosses in the state-run National Health Service said on Thursday.

The chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, told BBC radio that London hospitals had seen an "explosion of demand... in seriously ill patients", likening it to a "continuous tsunami".

