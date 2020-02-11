UrduPoint.com
Longest Known Incubation Period For Coronavirus 2 Weeks, Research Ongoing - WHO

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:04 PM

The incubation period for the new coronavirus has so far been determined to be between one and 14 days, but research and studies on the subject have not stopped, World Health Organization (WHO) spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said on Tuesday at a briefing

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The incubation period for the new coronavirus has so far been determined to be between one and 14 days, but research and studies on the subject have not stopped, World Health Organization (WHO) spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said on Tuesday at a briefing.

On Sunday, Guan Weijie, a researcher with the Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Disease, said that the incubation period of the new virus may be as long as 24 days in some cases.

"We are still at a very early stage in understanding this virus. How it is transferred, what its source is, how long the incubation period is, clinical findings, how serious it is.

One such issue is the incubation period. We say that it can be from one to 14 days. But research is still underway," Chaib said.

The spokeswoman added that the incubation period issue would be discussed during a global forum in Geneva dedicated to research and innovation in fighting the new coronavirus. The conference will take place from February 11-12.

For now, foreign citizens who have been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly outbreak, are put under quarantine for 14 days. So far, over 1,000 people have died from complications from the virus and over 43,000 cases have been confirmed.

