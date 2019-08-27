UrduPoint.com
Lootah Organises Free Health Check-up In Association With Vida Clinic For Its Property’s Residents

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:08 PM

Lootah organises free health check-up in association with Vida Clinic for its property’s residents

Residents in Dubai are able to benefit from free health check-ups this months as Lootah Real Estate Development, one of the region’s most prominent real estate developers, associates with Vida Clinics, a premium healthcare facility to offer free medical consultations for Lootah tenants, their families and friends as well as for the residents in the nearby vicinity

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) Residents in Dubai are able to benefit from free health check-ups this months as Lootah Real Estate Development, one of the region’s most prominent real estate developers, associates with Vida Clinics, a premium healthcare facility to offer free medical consultations for Lootah tenants, their families and friends as well as for the residents in the nearby vicinity.

The free consultation took place in Burdubai, the most prominent location in Dubai. According to the wellness survey conducted by Cigna Corporation, a global health service company stated that nearly 30 percent of UAE population suffers from heart disease and 32 percent suffering from high blood pressure.

Periodic medical check-up is considered vital as it may warn people at early stages of their illness to take necessary precautions and medical treatment in order to avoid health risks. To create awareness amongst residents, this social awareness activity forms a core part of Lootah commitments towards its tenants.

Saleh Abdullah Lootah, CEO of Lootah Real Estate Development, said Lootah will continue to give back to the society by undertaking social initiatives. “We are glad to have conducted this social initiative that showcases our concern not only ends with property matters but also involves the wellbeing of our tenants.

And through such social initiatives we look forward to raising awareness of a healthy lifestyle.” The social initiative included free medical check-ups for blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol.

Lootah and Vida Clinics also provided a general practitioner consultation, dental consultation, homeopathy consultation, as well as a lifestyle dietary consultation for all the tenants and their families, friends and nearby residents.

Along with the free check-up, the participants also received free consultation on the basis of their readings. The free health consultation took place at the hall inside Lootah’s premier real estate development ‘Maples 2’ located in Bur Dubai area.

All the families living in Maples 2 along with their friends and families benefitted from this free service. For a healthy lifestyle the participants were recommended to reduce the intake of salt, increase the consumption of vegetables and fruits and regularly be involved in physical activities.

Maple 2 is one of Lootah’s residential properties located in the heart of Bur Dubai. It offers all the amenities and facilities that a family seeks for a comfortable lifestyle. The residential community is accessible to the neighbourhood’s shopping malls, markets, metro and restaurants.

