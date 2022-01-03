UrduPoint.com

Los Angeles County Reports Nearly 45,000 New COVID-19 Cases Over New Year Holiday Weekend

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 02:01 PM

New COVID-19 cases continued to soar in Los Angeles, the most populous county in the U.S. state of California and the country, recording almost 45,000 over the New Year's holiday weekend, local public health authorities said Sunday

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a daily release that the county, home to more than 10 million residents, continued to have high rates of community transmission of COVID-19.

Even with the holiday reporting delays, the county still recorded 23,553 new cases on Saturday, and 21,200 on Sunday, bringing the county's total caseload to 1,741,292, it said. The numbers are far higher than last winter's peak average of 16,000 cases per day.

Hospitalizations have risen to 1,628, and more than 20 percent of those getting tested are positive for the virus, it said.

