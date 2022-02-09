UrduPoint.com

Los Angeles County To Continue Mask Mandate Despite California's Open Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 02:53 PM

Los Angeles County to continue mask mandate despite California's open schedule

Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the United States, will continue its mask mandate even though California is lifting its indoor masking requirements in public settings

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) --:Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the United States, will continue its mask mandate even though California is lifting its indoor masking requirements in public settings.

"On February 15, California's statewide indoor mask requirement will expire. Unvaccinated people must still wear masks in indoor public settings." the Office of the Governor of California announced Monday evening, citing the COVID-19 infections cases had decreased 65 percent since the Omicron peak.

Aside of those that are unvaccinated, school children and those in high risk areas such as public transit and nursing facilities, will still be required to wear masks, the state authority said.

However, the Los Angeles County believed that the current situation is far from meeting two criteria that it outlined before to ease its mask rules in the coming weeks and months.

"This is not the right time to stop wearing our masks when around others indoors, and in outdoor crowded settings," Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told local ABC 7 news channel.

Related Topics

Governor Los Angeles United States February From

Recent Stories

Toronto buses decorated with Tiger to showcase Chi ..

Toronto buses decorated with Tiger to showcase Chinese culture

3 minutes ago
 Minsk Ready to Discuss Russia's Security Guarantee ..

Minsk Ready to Discuss Russia's Security Guarantees With West - Diplomat

3 minutes ago
 Russia Focused on Quite Diplomatic Work With US on ..

Russia Focused on Quite Diplomatic Work With US on Security Guarantees - Ryabkov

3 minutes ago
 Moscow on THAAD in Ukraine: Russia Calls on US to ..

Moscow on THAAD in Ukraine: Russia Calls on US to Avoid 'Stupidity'

3 minutes ago
 German research ministry to fund projects to fight ..

German research ministry to fund projects to fight online disinformation

5 minutes ago
 Pak-China Industrial Cooperation Agreement, major ..

Pak-China Industrial Cooperation Agreement, major achievement of PM visit: Razak ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>