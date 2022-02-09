(@FahadShabbir)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) --:Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the United States, will continue its mask mandate even though California is lifting its indoor masking requirements in public settings.

"On February 15, California's statewide indoor mask requirement will expire. Unvaccinated people must still wear masks in indoor public settings." the Office of the Governor of California announced Monday evening, citing the COVID-19 infections cases had decreased 65 percent since the Omicron peak.

Aside of those that are unvaccinated, school children and those in high risk areas such as public transit and nursing facilities, will still be required to wear masks, the state authority said.

However, the Los Angeles County believed that the current situation is far from meeting two criteria that it outlined before to ease its mask rules in the coming weeks and months.

"This is not the right time to stop wearing our masks when around others indoors, and in outdoor crowded settings," Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told local ABC 7 news channel.