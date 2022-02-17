UrduPoint.com

Los Angeles Crosses Grim Milestone Of 30,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Los Angeles, the most populous county in the United States, crossed a grim milestone of losing more than 30,000 residents to COVID-19, local health authorities said Wednesday

The county, home to over 10 million residents, recorded 102 more related deaths and 3,348 new cases in the past day, bringing the overall tally to 30,081 and 2,769,372, respectively.

"While case and hospitalization numbers have declined significantly, sadly, many residents continue to lose their lives to this dangerous virus.

Our hope is that as we drive case and hospitalization numbers lower, deaths will decline," said the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in a daily release.

A total of 1,835 people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in the county. With hospitalizations under 2,500 for seven consecutive days, the county relaxed its mask mandate on Wednesday, recommending but no longer requiring masking at outdoor mega events and exterior areas of K-12 schools and childcare centers.

