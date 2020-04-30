UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Los Angeles Offers Free Virus Tests For All Residents

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:08 PM

Los Angeles offers free virus tests for all residents

Los Angeles will offer free coronavirus tests to all residents regardless of whether they show any symptoms, Mayor Eric Garcetti said

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Los Angeles will offer free coronavirus tests to all residents regardless of whether they show any symptoms, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

"Announcing that L.A. is now the first major city in America to offer free COVID-19 testing to all residents," Garcetti tweeted Wednesday.

Priority will be given to those with symptoms and front-line workers but individuals without symptoms can also be tested.

Along with hand-washing and social distancing "testing is one of the best tools that we have to stop the spread of this virus," Garcetti said at his daily briefing.

Working class people and those living in poverty in Los Angeles are suffering disproportionate rates of infection and had the highest rates of death per capita in the county, he said, citing a health department report.

"While the virus can infect everybody, it doesn't affect everybody equally," he said.

Residents can sign up online to schedule a test.

Los Angeles County reported 1,541 new cases Wednesday, Garcetti said, bringing its total to 23,485 infections and 1,056 deaths.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Angeles All Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European Central Bank Keeps Key Rate at Record Low ..

5 minutes ago

DC visits mosques to inspect precautionary measure ..

5 minutes ago

NGO distributes rations among 3600 families in San ..

5 minutes ago

European stocks retreat, as oil extends surge

5 minutes ago

Over 5 killed in different road accidents n Sukkur ..

5 minutes ago

Three COVID-19 victims lost their lives

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.