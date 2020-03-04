Louvre museum in Paris reopens after staff end coronavirus protest

The Louvre museum in Paris reopened to the public on Wednesday after management took steps to allay fears over the spread of the coronavirus, which had sparked a staff protest

In a statement, the world's most visited museum said that faced with the "legitimate concerns" over the spread of Covid-19 it had agreed to take "extra measures" to ensure the safety of both employees and visitors.

Staff had refused to work on Sunday and Monday, citing a threat to their health. The museum is closed to the public on Tuesdays.