UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Louvre Restricts Visitors Over Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:43 PM

Louvre restricts visitors over coronavirus

The Louvre in Paris said Monday that it was restricting entry to the world's most visited museum because of the coronavirus

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Louvre in Paris said Monday that it was restricting entry to the world's most visited museum because of the coronavirus.

Only people who have already reserved a ticket online, or those who normally benefit from free entry, will be allowed inside, it said.

The restriction comes after the Louvre was forced to close for two days last week when staff refused to work, fearing the virus posed a threat to their health.

The French government banned all public gatherings of more than 1,000 people late Sunday in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Paris Saint-Germain were ordered to play Wednesday's home Champions League tie against German club Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors because of the outbreak.

Theatre and opera managers were meeting Monday in Paris to decide how to react to the ban.

"Faced with Covid-19, the museum has decided to regulate entry," the Louvre said in a statement, adding visitors can no longer turn up and buy a ticket.

More than 9.6 million people visited the Louvre last year, most of them from abroad, with American and Chinese tourists the biggest groups.

Related Topics

World China German Paris Buy Sunday All From Government Borussia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Armenian Ambassador

55 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved ..

1 minute ago

Man killed in road accident in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Global coronavirus cases passes 110,000: AFP tally ..

1 minute ago

Hamza Shehbaz says PTI’s govt is a curse

15 minutes ago

Two accused arrested, 1200 kg Bhang recovered in K ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.