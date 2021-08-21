Low vaccination rates persist in U.S. Detroit households with children: survey

UrduPoint.com

CHICAGO, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) --:A University of Michigan (UM) survey finds that only 34 percent of Detroit adults living with children between the ages of 12 and 17 report that they have either gotten their child/children vaccinated or are likely to get their child/children vaccinated against COVID-19.

When asked about the likelihood of getting younger children vaccinated once they are eligible, just 13 percent adults living in households with children under age 12 say they are comfortable having their kids vaccinated once they are eligible.

The discomfort that many adults feel toward vaccinating the children in their household is also evident in their willingness to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine for themselves.

Only 38 percent of adults living in Detroit households with children, as against 70 percent of adults living in Detroit households without children, report that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Equally notable is the large share of adults living with children in Detroit that have no intention of getting vaccinated. Some 31 percent of adults living in households with children say they are unlikely to get vaccinated, as against 16 percent of adults living without children in their household.

