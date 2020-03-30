Lower Dir administration draw circles as social distancing measure against coronavirus

The district administration on Monday drew circles at main places of the city to observe social distancing and curb coronavirus spread in the area

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration on Monday drew circles at main places of the city to observe social distancing and curb coronavirus spread in the area.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hassan, the Tehsil Municipal Administration staff visited fruit, vegetable and grocery shops and drew circles outside to ensure social distancing among people in order to prevent transmission of the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Laliqilla Masuad Jan visited the entry point and personally monitored process.

He issued directions to the staff deputed to arrest those who were violating Section 144 Cr.PC.

Accordingly, Adenzai Tehsil police arrested 33 persons after sneaking through entry pointing while evading screening process.