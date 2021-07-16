UrduPoint.com
LRH Has Best Incineration System In KP: Spokesman

Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:42 PM

LRH has best incineration system in KP: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar has the best waste disposal operative system in Khyber Pakhtunkwa, said a spokesman of the hospital, Muhammad Asim on Friday.

This state-of-the-art auto operative system, he said was installed at a cost of Rs 100 million and its modern incineration system was completely functional.

The spokesman further said the system disposes of around 1000 kgs of bacterial waste on daily basis,adding this was the lone incineration system of the province that was approved by the environmental protection agencies.

Due to this modern waste disposal technology, Muhammad Asim said the Lady Reading Hospital has one of the best cleanliness conditions.



