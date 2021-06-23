LRH links OPD services with vaccination certificate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The administration of Lady Reading Hospital on Wednesday linked OPD services and treatment of IPP patients with mandatory vaccination certificate or a negative coronavirus report in order to contain the spread of virus.

Spokesman for the hospital, Muhammad Asim said for the OPD patients and their attendants a vaccination center has been established at the OPD of the hospital besides, he added the facility of Rapid Antigen Test has also been provided to them.

He said this protocol was for the people aging up to 18 years or above and for the patients aging up to 13 and above only negative coronavirus report would be enough to present.

The spokesman added that patients below the age of 13 were exempted from the condition.