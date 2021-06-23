UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LRH Links OPD Services With Vaccination Certificate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:15 PM

LRH links OPD services with vaccination certificate

The administration of Lady Reading Hospital on Wednesday linked OPD services and treatment of IPP patients with mandatory vaccination certificate or a negative coronavirus report in order to contain the spread of virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The administration of Lady Reading Hospital on Wednesday linked OPD services and treatment of IPP patients with mandatory vaccination certificate or a negative coronavirus report in order to contain the spread of virus.

Spokesman for the hospital, Muhammad Asim said for the OPD patients and their attendants a vaccination center has been established at the OPD of the hospital besides, he added the facility of Rapid Antigen Test has also been provided to them.

He said this protocol was for the people aging up to 18 years or above and for the patients aging up to 13 and above only negative coronavirus report would be enough to present.

The spokesman added that patients below the age of 13 were exempted from the condition.

Related Topics

Reading From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US seizes Iranian Press TV, 33 websites and  Iraq ..

5 minutes ago

Thai authorities warn against planned pro-democrac ..

2 minutes ago

Three People Killed, 26 Injured in Blast in Pakist ..

2 minutes ago

464,107 persons vaccinated against corona

18 minutes ago

New US Envoy for North Korea Concludes First Trip ..

18 minutes ago

Head of International Olympic Committee to Visit J ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.