UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lufthansa Further Slashes Flight Plan Over Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 03:24 PM

Lufthansa further slashes flight plan over virus

German airline group Lufthansa said Monday it was extending flight cancellations on Iran and China routes until late April, part of a broader rollback because of the novel coronavirus

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :German airline group Lufthansa said Monday it was extending flight cancellations on Iran and China routes until late April, part of a broader rollback because of the novel coronavirus.

The group's namesake carrier and subsidiaries Austrian and Swiss will not fly to and from mainland China until April 24, Lufthansa said in a statement.

Meanwhile Tehran flights will be suspended until April 30.

The slashes to the flight plan are part of a wider scheme Lufthansa announced Friday that will ground 23 long-haul aircraft and cut short- and medium-haul services by up to 25 percent.

Lufthansa said Monday it was reducing the frequency of flights between major German hubs like Frankfurt and Munich and Seoul and Hong Kong.

And the group is also reducing frequency on routes to cities in Italy, including Rome, Venice, and Milan, with subsidiary Brussels Airlines affected alongside low-cost carrier Eurowings, Austrian and Swiss.

In northern Italy, 11 towns have been placed under quarantine because of the virus outbreak.

Even within Germany, the group is slashing flight frequency on domestic routes between major cities.

Lufthansa said passengers whose flights were affected by the timetable changes should check the company website for updates.

The group has also suspended new hires as part of its measures to cushion the business impact of the virus, which it said Monday was "not yet possible to estimate".

The International Civil Aviation Organization has said that the virus outbreak could mean a $4-5 billion drop in worldwide airline revenue.

Meanwhile on Monday the global death toll from the coronavirus epidemic passed 3,000 as dozens more patients succumbed in China.

Related Topics

Business Iran China German Company Germany Brussels Frankfurt Munich Hong Kong Tehran Venice Milan Rome Seoul Italy April From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Regime re-enter NW Syria crossroads town

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: protective gears distributed among Re ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to mark World Wildlife Day for sustaining ..

11 minutes ago

Owners, managers of 3 hotels booked in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

Trade volume between Pakiftan, UK during last cal ..

11 minutes ago

Strive hard awearness campaign for " inheritance ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.