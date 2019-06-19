UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LUMHS Hospital Provided Treatment To Around 0.7 Million Patients

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:19 PM

LUMHS hospital provided treatment to around 0.7 million patients

Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad has provided outdoor patient department (OPD) services to around 700,000 patients in the first 5 months of 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad has provided outdoor patient department (OPD) services to around 700,000 patients in the first 5 months of 2019.

The LUH's Medical Superintendent Dr Mubeen Ahmed Memon informed a delegation of the business community at his office here Wednesday that the hospital's emergency provided treatment to as many as 441,469 patients.

According to him, 179,725 patients were admitted during the same period of time in different wards of the hospital.

He told that the LUH's gynae ward handled 6,421 deliveries of the new born including 3,081 newborn whose mothers underwent cesarean section.

Memon informed that 3,900 patients of dog bite cases were also provided treatment in the hospital.

"Thousands of patients are also being provided pathology services daily," he added.

According to the MS, the patients from 17 districts of Sindh regularly visit the hospital.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Visit Hyderabad Same 2019 From

Recent Stories

Russia Received Invite to Attend Global Media Free ..

51 seconds ago

JIT Accusations Against Russia on MH17 Crash Case ..

52 seconds ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announces 8th Interim Wage B ..

54 seconds ago

US, North Korea Have Not Agreed on Definition of D ..

58 seconds ago

Trump formally launches 2020 re-election bid; slam ..

5 minutes ago

Global Displacement Exceeds 70 Million in 2018 - U ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.