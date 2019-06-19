LUMHS hospital provided treatment to around 0.7 million patients

Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad has provided outdoor patient department (OPD) services to around 700,000 patients in the first 5 months of 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad has provided outdoor patient department (OPD) services to around 700,000 patients in the first 5 months of 2019

The LUH's Medical Superintendent Dr Mubeen Ahmed Memon informed a delegation of the business community at his office here Wednesday that the hospital's emergency provided treatment to as many as 441,469 patients.

According to him, 179,725 patients were admitted during the same period of time in different wards of the hospital.

He told that the LUH's gynae ward handled 6,421 deliveries of the new born including 3,081 newborn whose mothers underwent cesarean section.

Memon informed that 3,900 patients of dog bite cases were also provided treatment in the hospital.

"Thousands of patients are also being provided pathology services daily," he added.

According to the MS, the patients from 17 districts of Sindh regularly visit the hospital.