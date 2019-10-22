UrduPoint.com
LUMHS Observes World Hydrocephalus, Spina Bifida Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 06:26 PM

LUMHS observes World Hydrocephalus, Spina Bifida Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani said around 1.5 million people globally living with neural tube defects and the patients with spina bifida and hydrocephalus need timely and affordable access to appropriate, specialized and multidisciplinary care throughout their lifespan.

The Vice Chancellor expressed these remarks while addressing a seminar organized by the Department of Neurosurgery Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro on Tuesday in connection with "World Hydrocephalus and Spina Bifida Day".

He informed that Spina bifida and hydrocephalus were two of the few rare diseases recognized as frequently preventable. Spina bifida is a malformation of the spinal cord that occurs during the early stages of pregnancy, he said and added, it is a neural tube defect, one of a group of birth defects that are the result of the failure of the neural tube to close during early fetal development.

With Spina bifida, he said there is usually nerve damage that causes at least some paralysis of the legs. Over 85 percent of children with Spina bifida also have hydrocephalus, he informed and added that hydrocephalus was the abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the cavities of the brain. This may cause increased intracranial pressure inside the skull and progressive enlargement of the head, convulsion, blindness and mental disability, he added.

Unfortunately, the Vice Chancellor informed that there was no cure for these disorders, but there are effective preventive methods to avoid them from occurring or to prevent complications and aggravating disabilities.

Spina bifida is best prevented by taking 400 micro grams of folic acid every day, he added.

He informed that studies have shown that if all women who could become pregnant were to take a multivitamin with the B-vitamin folic acid, the risk of neural tube defects could be reduced by up to 70 percent. Folic acid helps build healthy cells, but it does not stay in the body long and it is important that women take folic acid every day to help reduce the risk of neural tube defects, he said and added, since half of all pregnancies are unplanned, women of childbearing age, even if they are not currently planning to get pregnant, should take folic acid every day to reduce their risk of having a child with spina bifida.

The Vice Chancellor said that the aim of the World Hydrocephalus and Spina Bifida Day was to raise awareness and understanding about Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus. The day is very significant as it reminds the public and policy makers that spina bifida and hydrocephalus are a reality and that it is imperative to increase awareness about them and improve the lives of people living with these conditions, he added.

Eminent Neurosurgeon Prof. Riaz Ahmad Raja and Prof. Rasheed Jumma also shared their views on the subject. Among others, Prof. Jan Muhammad Memon Executive Director Indus Medical College and Dr. Mubeen Ahmad Memon Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro also attended the seminar as guests of honor.

