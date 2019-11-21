LUMHS organizes 'Diabetic Foot' workshop

Sindh Institute of Endocrinology and Diabetes Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro in collaboration with Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology Thursday organized a workshop on "Diabetic Foot " at Medicine Unit II, LUMHS Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Institute of Endocrinology and Diabetes Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro in collaboration with Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology Thursday organized a workshop on "Diabetic Foot " at Medicine Unit II, LUMHS Jamshoro

According to university spokesman, the workshop was the part of international conference 2019 of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro scheduled on November 23 and 24, 2019 at LUMHS Jamshoro.

Addressing the participants of the inaugural session, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani said that diabetic foot ulcers remain a major health care problem as they are common and result in significant suffering, commonly recur, and are associated with high mortality, as well as considerable health care costs.

The national and international guidance exists, the evidence base for much of routine clinical care is thin, he said and added, it follows that many aspects of the structure and delivery of care were susceptible to the beliefs and opinion of individuals.

He said there was an urgent need to improve the design and conduct of clinical trials in this field, as well as to undertake systematic comparison of the results of routine care in different health economies. There is strong suggestive evidence to indicate that appropriate changes in the relevant care pathways can result in a prompt improvement in clinical outcomes.He informed that diabetic foot ulcers can be preventable. Doctors recommend daily foot inspections so any injury can be addressed right away, before it becomes an open sore, he said and informed that managing blood sugar levels and maintaining a healthy weight can help the body remain healthy, which can speed healing.If one has diabetes, the patient must monitor blood sugar levels and ensure that they are in a healthy range, he said and added, high blood sugar may lead to foot complications and difficulty healing.

Among others, Prof. Asmat Nawaz, Prof. Samiullah Shaikh, Dr. Almas Kazi, Dr. Hassan, Dr. Sabir Hussain and Dr. Riaz Memon also shared their views on the different aspects of the subject.