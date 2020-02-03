UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lung Cancer On The Rise In Country : Experts

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 07:02 PM

Lung cancer on the rise in country : experts

The lung cancer, caused by growing hepatitis B and C cases in the country, is ranked at number three among the deaths caused by all types of cancers in 2019, which was ranked at number 11 in 1982

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The lung cancer, caused by growing hepatitis B and C cases in the country, is ranked at number three among the deaths caused by all types of cancers in 2019, which was ranked at number 11 in 1982.

According to health experts, 75 per cent poverty-stricken patients of these two types of hepatitis do not afford treatment, which leads to the lung cancer among them.

These facts were shared by the officer-bearers of Cancer Society at the Multan Press Club on Monday in connection the World Cancer Day observance in the country.

Addressing a joint press conference, President Cancer Society Dr Ibrar Ahmed Javid and General Secretary Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood said that, according to a survey, the death incidents due to the lung cancer had been reported from 4 to 11pc, which was really alarming.

They warned that if these patients were not treated properly, they may develop the cancer leading to their deaths.

The only cure available for the lung cancer is lung transplant, but the facility is almost non-existent in the country, they added.

Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood, who is Nishtar Medical University Pro-Vice Chancellor, said that cancer was one of the main causes of deaths the world over, adding that among them around 70pc occur in developing countries like Pakistan. He said that theme of this year's observance is "I am and I will".

He urged the government to take coordinated steps to achieve the target set for 2030 to stop untimely deaths due to cancer.

The Cancer Society had conducted research on breast, neck, lung and head cancers in the last 25 years, Dr Ijaz said and added that after 1995, these kinds of cancers had increased in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan World Cure May 2019 Cancer All From Government

Recent Stories

Al Ain Theebs defeats Egypt’s Pharaohs at Arab C ..

36 minutes ago

Al Ain Theebs defeats Egypt’s Pharaohs at Arab C ..

36 minutes ago

Tickets for Rawalpindi Test go on sale tomorrow

1 minute ago

15 vehicles impounded during general hold up in Mu ..

1 minute ago

Shaheen Shah Afridi recalls his maiden five-wicket ..

1 minute ago

EU top diplomat holds talks in Iran 'to de-escalat ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.