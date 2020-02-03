Lung cancer on the rise in country : experts

The lung cancer, caused by growing hepatitis B and C cases in the country, is ranked at number three among the deaths caused by all types of cancers in 2019, which was ranked at number 11 in 1982

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The lung cancer, caused by growing hepatitis B and C cases in the country, is ranked at number three among the deaths caused by all types of cancers in 2019, which was ranked at number 11 in 1982.

According to health experts, 75 per cent poverty-stricken patients of these two types of hepatitis do not afford treatment, which leads to the lung cancer among them.

These facts were shared by the officer-bearers of Cancer Society at the Multan Press Club on Monday in connection the World Cancer Day observance in the country.

Addressing a joint press conference, President Cancer Society Dr Ibrar Ahmed Javid and General Secretary Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood said that, according to a survey, the death incidents due to the lung cancer had been reported from 4 to 11pc, which was really alarming.

They warned that if these patients were not treated properly, they may develop the cancer leading to their deaths.

The only cure available for the lung cancer is lung transplant, but the facility is almost non-existent in the country, they added.

Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood, who is Nishtar Medical University Pro-Vice Chancellor, said that cancer was one of the main causes of deaths the world over, adding that among them around 70pc occur in developing countries like Pakistan. He said that theme of this year's observance is "I am and I will".

He urged the government to take coordinated steps to achieve the target set for 2030 to stop untimely deaths due to cancer.

The Cancer Society had conducted research on breast, neck, lung and head cancers in the last 25 years, Dr Ijaz said and added that after 1995, these kinds of cancers had increased in the country.